Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,040,661 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 13,576 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.79% of TJX Companies worth $848,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 81,671 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 604,594 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $56,717,000 after buying an additional 133,108 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.73. The company had a trading volume of 977,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

