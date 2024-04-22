DEI (DEI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $147.93 Million

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $147.93 million and approximately $4.40 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.00128045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008712 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

