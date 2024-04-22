2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.09 and last traded at $44.22. 1,751,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,600,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.22.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $399,000.
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
