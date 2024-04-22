Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 19,797 shares.The stock last traded at $51.42 and had previously closed at $51.31.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.62. The company has a market capitalization of $547.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VUSE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.