John Borshoff Purchases 17,125 Shares of Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) Stock

Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL – Get Free Report) insider John Borshoff acquired 17,125 shares of Deep Yellow stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.23 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,978.13 ($13,534.27).
Deep Yellow Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 31.92 and a current ratio of 13.43.
About Deep Yellow
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deep Yellow
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.