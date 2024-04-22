Insider Selling: WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells 18,460 Shares of Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Maree Isaacs sold 18,460 shares of WiseTech Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$89.28 ($57.60), for a total transaction of A$1,648,108.80 ($1,063,296.00).

WiseTech Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

WiseTech Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.077 dividend. This is an increase from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

WiseTech Global Company Profile

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.

