Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.23 and last traded at $32.17. Approximately 41,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 143,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHG

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Up 5.7 %

Shinhan Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.3953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHG. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 38,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.