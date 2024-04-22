SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 185,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 199,932 shares.The stock last traded at $17.64 and had previously closed at $17.63.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $681.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Select 500 ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $780,000.

About SoFi Select 500 ETF

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

