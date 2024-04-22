Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.28. 3,218,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,419,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Permian Resources has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 4.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,963,645.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,457,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $283,987,297.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,056,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,299,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,963,645.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,062,345 shares in the company, valued at $15,457,119.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock valued at $516,796,999. 23.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $460,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $385,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $737,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Permian Resources by 157.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 23,555 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

