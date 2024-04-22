SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,804,484 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 3,606,929 shares.The stock last traded at $46.45 and had previously closed at $47.35.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,917.7% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,623,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,543,000 after buying an additional 2,493,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $78,793,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 657.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,707,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,588,000 after buying an additional 1,481,629 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,555,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

