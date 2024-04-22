Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 364,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 152,689 shares.The stock last traded at $35.89 and had previously closed at $35.75.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $631.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.76.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1379 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th.
Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.
