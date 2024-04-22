Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 364,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 152,689 shares.The stock last traded at $35.89 and had previously closed at $35.75.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $631.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1379 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 112,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

