iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 363,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 320,643 shares.The stock last traded at $76.88 and had previously closed at $76.27.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

