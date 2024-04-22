ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 699,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 650,333 shares.The stock last traded at $2.37 and had previously closed at $2.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PROK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ProKidney in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered ProKidney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $571.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.08.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ProKidney news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $43,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 172,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ProKidney news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 84,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $145,498.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,129.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $43,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 172,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,641 shares of company stock worth $189,100 in the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROK. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ProKidney by 10,984.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 112,264 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProKidney in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ProKidney by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 29,749 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

