Significant Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Saga Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Saga Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Saga Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Saga Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.
Saga Communications Stock Performance
Shares of Saga Communications stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $27.00.
Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Saga Communications, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.
Saga Communications Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.
About Saga Communications
Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.
