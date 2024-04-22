17,221 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by Significant Wealth Partners LLC

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.4% of Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.4% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,237,160. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $133.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $323.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 898.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

