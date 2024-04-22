Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Monday, RTT News reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

Shares of NYSE:CXM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 532,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,873. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.89, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. Sprinklr has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.50 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $216,324.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 197,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,861.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $216,324.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 197,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,861.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $363,002.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,513 shares of company stock worth $6,087,581 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sprinklr by 228.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 708,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 878,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 235,111 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the third quarter worth $2,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

