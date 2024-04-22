Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NASDAQ ITCI traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.55. The stock had a trading volume of 397,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,928. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $84.89. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $549,773.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $549,773.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,341,043.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,490,649.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,487 shares of company stock valued at $11,364,950 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,191.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

