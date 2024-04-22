Carnival Co. &’s (CCL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by William Blair in a report released on Monday, RTT News reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.47.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 12,398,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,906,785. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

