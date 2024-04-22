QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) PT Lowered to $6.00

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QuantumScape stock remained flat at $5.36 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,229,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,399,947. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 4.76.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 731,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,150.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other QuantumScape news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $465,756.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $134,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 731,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,150.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,970 shares of company stock worth $1,250,775 in the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 595.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 37.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 31.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

