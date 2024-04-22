Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $550.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on META. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.28.

NASDAQ:META traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $480.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,165,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,063,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $207.13 and a twelve month high of $531.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total value of $7,722,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total transaction of $7,722,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,392,501 shares of company stock worth $666,506,318. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

