GSK Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GSK)

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 11,285 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 184% compared to the typical volume of 3,973 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 6.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in GSK by 4.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 14,231 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE GSK traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,535,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,743. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.83. The firm has a market cap of $84.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. Equities analysts predict that GSK will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.82%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.