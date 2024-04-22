Exscientia’s (EXAI) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAI traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.25. 241,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,395. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Exscientia has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.02. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 36.44% and a negative net margin of 737.10%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exscientia will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAI. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Exscientia by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,395,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 405,426 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,040,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Exscientia by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 203,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exscientia by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

