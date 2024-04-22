Significant Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. FMR LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 58.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after buying an additional 263,313 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 107.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 24,226 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 630,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,941,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,778,000 after purchasing an additional 36,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.10. 121,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,871. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $86.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.39.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 135.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 26,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $1,680,632.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,653,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,782,164.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total value of $147,110.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 26,174 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $1,680,632.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,653,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,782,164.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,320 shares of company stock worth $4,669,997. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

