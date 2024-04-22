12,759 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Bought by Significant Wealth Partners LLC

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $41.87. 975,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,458. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $42.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.79.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

