Significant Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 182,601 Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 182,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned about 3.03% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Taitron Components from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Taitron Components Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TAIT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,504. The company has a market cap of $18.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.85. Taitron Components Incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

