Significant Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 40,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.19% of BlackRock Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BKT traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,037. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0882 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

