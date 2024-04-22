The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,448,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,138,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,789,000 after buying an additional 2,464,618 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,913,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,234,000 after buying an additional 2,040,664 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,845,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,822,000 after buying an additional 1,963,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,417,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,764,000 after buying an additional 88,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,818,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,745,096. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.09.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
