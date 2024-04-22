Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,893,000 after purchasing an additional 566,346 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,601,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.19. 1,370,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,861,388. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average of $82.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

