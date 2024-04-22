Band Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.46 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00002484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $233.11 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 145,727,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,327,017 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

