Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 148.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 28.7% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.6% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Advocate Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 34,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.41.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.25. 1,034,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.87 and its 200 day moving average is $122.22.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

