Flow (FLOW) Trading Up 6.5% This Week

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00001438 BTC on major exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $45.59 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Flow
Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,501,883,814 coins. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs.
Buying and Selling Flow
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars.
