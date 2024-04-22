Diversified LLC Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Diversified LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.56.

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.36 on Monday, reaching $357.02. The company had a trading volume of 661,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,640. The firm has a market cap of $178.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $346.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.22. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

