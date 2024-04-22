Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Raised by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.69.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $548.16. 515,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,224. The stock has a market cap of $209.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $571.27 and a 200-day moving average of $527.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.10%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

