Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Holdings Trimmed by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 613.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,557,000.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PJP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.42. 1,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,411. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $67.75 and a 12-month high of $80.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.88. The company has a market cap of $268.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.64.

About Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

