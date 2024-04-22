iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Gap Down to $26.20

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.20, but opened at $24.95. iShares Silver Trust shares last traded at $25.12, with a volume of 17,546,831 shares changing hands.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 5.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Silver Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

