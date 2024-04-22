Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down to $147.05

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $147.05, but opened at $140.56. Tesla shares last traded at $140.25, with a volume of 51,036,515 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $451.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in Tesla by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

