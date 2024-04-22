Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Down to $5.31

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.31, but opened at $5.01. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 2,883,286 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,913,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,564,000 after purchasing an additional 345,694 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,762,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after buying an additional 103,136 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

