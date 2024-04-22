MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $12.40

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $11.65. MAG Silver shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 355,987 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MAG Silver from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised MAG Silver from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.15.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 8.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in MAG Silver by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in MAG Silver by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

