89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Gap Up to $9.08

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $9.43. 89bio shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 124,226 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETNB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

89bio Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $872.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,824,814.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at $190,824,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $62,317,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of 89bio by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,047,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 89bio by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,438,000 after purchasing an additional 155,841 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $22,340,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in 89bio by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,761,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,672,000 after purchasing an additional 449,262 shares during the period.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

