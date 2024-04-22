Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Gap Up to $44.44

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.44, but opened at $46.00. Ingevity shares last traded at $48.64, with a volume of 88,784 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on NGVT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,760,000 after buying an additional 153,530 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,148,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,446,000 after buying an additional 80,856 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,854,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after buying an additional 677,718 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 793,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after buying an additional 52,187 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 14.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 62,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

