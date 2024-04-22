Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Up to $7.07

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.07, but opened at $7.36. Evotec shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 15,314 shares traded.

EVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Evotec Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Evotec by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in Evotec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,931,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

