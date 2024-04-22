Diversified LLC Sells 34,727 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Diversified LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,727 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Diversified LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.17. 43,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,773. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $87.79.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

