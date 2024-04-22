Diversified LLC Has $17.56 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Diversified LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for 3.8% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $17,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 18,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $45.00. 33,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,054. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.06. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $46.05.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

