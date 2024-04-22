Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 3,166 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up 12.9% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned 0.68% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $30,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGC. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA MGC traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $178.04. 26,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,613. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.09 and a 200 day moving average of $170.63. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $187.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

