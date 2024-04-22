Diversified LLC Sells 553 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Diversified LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for 0.5% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Diversified LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPA. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,483,000. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.73. The stock had a trading volume of 55,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,985. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $77.17 and a one year high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.53 and its 200 day moving average is $91.50.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

