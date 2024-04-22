Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Position Lowered by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.2% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.30. The stock had a trading volume of 491,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,289. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1762 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

