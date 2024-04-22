Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $11.39 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 4.8% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $11,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 98,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $24.82. 492,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

