Diversified LLC Sells 8,924 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Diversified LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,924 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 9.6% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Diversified LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $44,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.59. 790,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.15. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $127.47 and a 52 week high of $184.88.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

