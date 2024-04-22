Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8,677.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,706,000 after buying an additional 2,684,470 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $147,125,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Starbucks by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $493,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,206 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 32.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,679,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $427,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $629,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.96. 2,206,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,373,448. The firm has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.45. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $84.29 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.