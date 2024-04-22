iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) is Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.7% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $16,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vicus Capital raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 204,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 97,378 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 283.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 100,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 74,057 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 47,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 1,005,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IQLT stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.93. 512,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

